Miners Discover $5 Billion In Gold In Kenya

Kenya has struck gold, literally. Miners in Kakamega County have discovered extensive underground gold deposits, valued at an estimated $5.29 billion, which officials describe as a historic milestone for the country’s mineral sector.

British mining company Shanta Gold Limited confirmed the discovery of 1.27 million ounces of gold at its Isulu-Bushiangala underground project. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) outlines plans for a large-scale underground mine covering approximately 337 acres.

“This discovery confirms what many in the field have long suspected, that western Kenya holds world-class gold potential,” mining and mineral processing engineer Brian Mwangi Njoroge told Anadolu Agency. “With the right infrastructure and regulation, Kenya could move from exploration to full-scale production faster than many expect,” Njoroge said.

The project, led by Shanta Gold Kenya Limited, a subsidiary of the London-based company, will use advanced Long Hole Open Stoping technology to extract the precious metal while minimizing surface disruption. The mine’s construction is expected to cost between $170 million and $200 million USD.

Economists believe the mine could boost Kenya’s economy by expanding revenue beyond agriculture and tourism, thereby attracting global investors. Experts also think it will create hundreds of jobs, further strengthening the local economy.

“This may lead to the enhancement of local economic development through job and business opportunities and significant contributions to the government of Kenya through taxes, royalties, and revenue contributions, which are likely to transfer into the local and regional economic growth,” Shanta Gold Limited noted in a statement obtained by The Star Kenya.

However, some critics argue it could also lead to the displacement of residents and environmental damage. The company estimates it will need about 337 acres of land, mostly privately owned, displacing about 800 households. Shanta Gold has identified six potential resettlement sites covering approximately 1,932 acres, giving affected families the option to relocate or receive financial compensation.

