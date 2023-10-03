Kenya Forces To Help End Violent Outbreaks In Haiti

Kenya has volunteered to send 1,000 troops to lead international efforts by the United Nations Security Council to help reduce gang violence in Haiti.

The country in east Africa offered to send forces in July after Haiti requested assistance last year to get violent outbreaks in check since President Jovenel Moise‘s 2021 assassination. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council gave the OK to deploy international assistance to Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, according to Al Jazeera.

This means Kenya and the other countries that volunteered to send troops—Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda—will get financial incentives and will likely be seen as trustworthy and reliable when it comes to helping other countries.

Nairobi-based analyst Dismas Mokua explained to Al Jazeera that Kenya will be perceived as “a very serious political capital,” globally because of its readiness to volunteer its troops during a time of need. “In the eyes of the world, Kenya becomes a dependable ally who is willing to help other countries.” Mokua said.

The east African country has a history of sending personnel to region’s experiencing unrest. Kenya’s Defense Minister Aden Duale said the country’s “very long history of global peacekeeping” includes efforts in Kosovo, Somalia, and Congo.

“Obviously, there are financial incentives. Resources are allocated to participating countries. Troops will also be given extra allowance, which is why there is high interest from officers for foreign deployments,” Mokua said, according to Al Jazeera.

The African country will not only get clout and money.

“The mission creates several opportunities for Kenya. Kenyan law enforcement agencies will get specialized, training and equipment before they are sent,” Mokua said. “This will improve the capacity of the force in the long term.”

Violence has been rampant in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, since Moise’s assassination. Al Jazeera reported that there have been 3,000 homicides, over 1,500 kidnappings for ransom, and 200,000 people–half of whom are children—forced out of their homes.

