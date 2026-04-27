Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kenya Moore Exits Atlanta Salon After Landlord Dispute, Signals Possible Court Battle Kenya Moore has exited her hair salon in Atlanta following a rental dispute with the landlord.







Kenya Moore is signaling a continue legal fight with her landlord after videos showed her hair salon being cleared out.

On April 24, videos surfaced online showing The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum packing up her hair salon and moving out after issues with her landlord. Footage showed Moore’s salon furniture sitting on the street outside the location that was featured on her last season of the Bravo series.

“All of #KenyaMoore’s equipment being removed from her salon,” a tweet from Jay’s Reality Blog read.

All of #KenyaMoore’s equipment being removed from her salon.



VIA: BlancoUnlimited on IG pic.twitter.com/ebJPpi33DQ — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) April 24, 2026

Moore—who was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after displaying explicit images of fellow alum Britt Eady at her salon launch—said she wasn’t forced out of the space but chose to withhold rent due to a dispute with her landlord.

“I have spent the last several weeks moving out of my salon as a result of my ongoing legal battle with the landlord who has failed to reimburse me nearly $80K of improvement funds I am rightfully owed,” Moore said in a statement shared on Instagram. “My only recourse was to withhold rent and file a countersuit. I already have my outfit laid out for court chile!”

Ahead of vacating the salon, court records shared by TMZ show a Georgia judge ordered Moore’s company, Moore Vision Media, to pay nearly $88,000 in back rent and utilities, split into two payments of about $44,000 while paying roughly $5,500 a month unless the property was vacated.

Soon after, the landlord claimed the company missed the first court-ordered payment and asked the court to grant immediate possession of the space.

Moore pushed back, claiming the landlord failed to deliver promised improvements to the space. With her departure, the dispute appears unresolved. In a statement, she thanked her clients and teased a new chapter ahead, encouraging fans to stay tuned.

“This salon chapter is closing, trust me, it’s not the end. It’s just the beginning of a new era. Stay tuned for what’s next!” Moore wrote.

Moore opened Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta in 2024. The salon catered to a loyal clientele but later became part of the drama surrounding her TV appearances and legal disputes. Eady has also drawn backlash after posting a video that appeared to mock Moore’s salon closing.

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