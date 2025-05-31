Kenya Moore’s Ex-Husband Closes Brooklyn Restaurant After 15 Years

Rumors of Kenya Moore’s hair salon being abandoned have put new eyes on her ex-husband’s shuttered restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Marc Daly, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, announced the closure of his restaurant, Soco Brooklyn, last December after 15 years in business. But, new photos obtained by The Sun show the now-closed restaurant with a large “FOR LEASE” sign displayed out front and an empty, lifeless interior.

When announcing the restaurant’s closure, Daly expressed gratitude to the Brooklyn community for their years of support and hinted at a new media venture he plans to launch in the South.

“It is with a full heart that I announce the closure of Soco. Aft weer 15 years of serving our wonderful community, it’s time for me to explore a new adventure in media, so I move onward and upward,” Daly wrote at the time.

“Thank you for being a part of Soco’s NYC story. I will carry the spirit of Brooklyn with me as I focus on my new venture in the South,” he added.

Daly’s life in NYC was an issue in his marriage with Moore, as she spoke openly about the divide caused by their long-distance relationship despite being married and having a daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

“Marc opened up two new businesses and is opening up another. It was frustrating for me that he kept opening businesses in New York, but listen, I want him to be successful, and that’s how he feeds his family. So, I couldn’t be selfish,” Moore said in 2019.

“But if you’re living in two different places, you have to be together during the times you are in the same place; either you’re both in New York and you’re both in Atlanta.

“And when we’d be in the same place, we weren’t always in the same place. So with the businesses, the distance, and the baby, it just became hard for us to figure it all out.”

In addition to photos of Daly’s closed restaurant, The Sun also published photos of Moore’s recently launched hair spa in Atlanta, appearing inactive. Between April 30 and May 1, no one was seen entering or leaving the salon despite signage indicating it was open to clients and the public. In response, Moore released a statement asserting the spa is “open and servicing clients when we are open.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nene Leakes Debuts New Talk Show On YouTube, ‘We ‘Bout To Have A Time’