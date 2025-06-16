Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NBCUniversal Reportedly Considers Axing ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Over Britt Eady’s $20M Lawsuit The Kenya Moore drama with Britt Eady could end "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" indefinitely.







Bravo’s popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta could be on the chopping block thanks to the $20 million lawsuit filed by Season 16 newcomer Brittany Eady.

Sources close to the show spilled the tea to Rob Shuter, who cites Eady’s lawsuit on claims of defamation, emotional distress, and a hostile work environment as cause for execs considering pulling the plug on the entire franchise, Radar Online reports. Eady’s lawsuit stems from a controversial incident with RHOA star Kenya Moore, who displayed explicit photos of Eady at the launch of her hair salon last year.

Producers decided to remove Moore from the show, but the incident did play out in episodes that aired in April. While Eady continued filming the remainder of the season, she recently skipped the reunion and followed up with her defamation suit.

“What made Housewives great–the chaos–is now its biggest threat. It’s just lawsuit after lawsuit,” an insider told Shuter on his Substack. “The drama made it great. But now it’s a walking lawsuit,” another source reportedly told him.

“The champagne’s flat, the taglines are tired—and Bravo may finally be done playing hostess,” Shuter wrote.

According to Eady’s lawsuit, Moore humiliated her when she unveiled her “Who Is This Ho?” poster board featuring explicit, allegedly fake blurred photos of Eady.

“She begged to see the photo before it aired,” a source close to Eady told Shuter. “They said no. They wanted drama—now they’ve got court dates.”

With Bravo’s parent company, NBCUniversal, already dealing with Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel’s threats of unionizing Bravo’s reality stars and fellow RHONY alum Leah McSweeney’s feud with Andy Cohen, the network in “full crisis mode,” sources say.

“Every cast member’s a legal liability. Bravo has become an embarrassment to NBC News,” an executive told Shuter.

The aftermath of Moore’s poster board incident has forced Bravo to respond to Eady’s lawsuit. With it adding to the scrutiny the network is already under over its handling of several cast member interactions and the behind-the-scenes workplace culture, there are rumors that one franchise could get cut indefinitely.

