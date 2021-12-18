Keshia Knight Pulliam Talks Infertility & Black Women In New OWN Special

Emmy-nominee Keshia Knight Pulliam is set to lead a conversation around infertility in the Black community for a new documentary on OWN titled Eggs Over Easy, due out on Jan. 4.

According to a press release, the project is one of the first under the cable network’s new health initiative, OWN YOUR HEALTH. Eggs Over Easy aims to bring Black women and reproductive health professionals together for a candid discussion about the options, choices and challenges women can face as they navigate the unpredictable path to motherhood.

Pulliam will actually be pulling triple duty for the documentary as not only its host and executive producer, but also a member of the cast, which she says was not the original plan.

“It’s so funny because when this whole documentary started, I just came on to narrate,” she shares in a first-look clip. “I never in a million years thought I would also be an active, in-front of the camera part of this documentary.”

Pulliam, who shares a three-year-old daughter with ex-husband Ed Hartwell, goes on to explain how life changes, including her divorce, impacted her decision to have another baby.

Pulliam married actor Brad James in October. In a new Instagram post shared last night, she went into more detail about her own journey and how this new project came about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam)

Also featured among the women sharing their own fertility journey as part of the new documentary are actress Keelee Stewart and singer Andra Day, who’s conversation about freezing her eggs began at age 34.

The film offers candid conversations about miscarriages, IVF, ovarian cysts and the myriad other challenges than can arise. But Eggs Over Easy goes one step further, examining the disparity in not only the way infertility is discussed in the Black community, but also the way the healthcare system deals with women’s reproductive health as a whole.

“Why aren’t women offered the opportunity to have fertility tests as part of our gynecological care?,” Stewart asks in the trailer. “If men were the ones that were running out of sperm, insurance would cover it and there would be a free check your sperm test on every corner of every city in the United States of America.”

Following its premiere on OWN, Eggs Over Easy will also be available to stream on Discovery+.