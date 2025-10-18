Arts and Culture by Kandiss Edwards Keturah Ariel Bobo, Renowned Illustrator Of ‘I Am Enough,’ Dies At 45 Bobo’s work on 'I Am Enough' broke through as both a commercial blending bold imagery and affirming messages for girls of color.







Artist and Illustrator Keturah Ariel Nailah Bobo has died at the age of 45 following a long-time undisclosed illness, her family announced

The Ohio-natives work on a New York Times bestselling children’s book, “I Am Enough,” written by Grace Byers, which broke through as both a commercial and cultural success. She blended bold imagery and affirming messages aimed at young children, especially girls of color.

In an Instagram post, Bobo’s family notified fans and followers of the tragic news. Honoring Bobo’s “deeply private soul” the family did not elaborate on the conditions surrounding her death. However, Bobo’s loved ones encouraged others to celebrate her life through art.

“We ask that you honor her memory in the ways she loved most — through art, music, color, and human connection. Keturah was a brilliant artist, a devoted friend, and a radiant source of joy and inspiration. Though her time with us was far too short, her creativity, laughter, and light live on — in her art and in the hearts of everyone who knew her,” the post read.

In the years following the release of “I Am Enough,” Bobo was considered a go-to illustrator for projects seeking a multicultural lens. She regularly appeared at book festivals and events where she spoke about creating art that supports self-esteem in young readers.

Over her career she illustrated a total of ten books for young readers including: “The Night Is Yours,” written by Abdul-Razak Zachariah, “A Is For All The Things You Are,” written by Anne Ferguson Hinely, and Grace Byer’s “I Believe I Can.”

Bobo’s approach to illustration was praised for its warmth, diversity, and emotional depth. The mother and artist’s work typically conveyed empowerment, affirmation, and representation, especially for Black children who seldom saw themselves in mainstream picture books.

She spoke about her goals in a 2024 interview with online publication Matter.: “I want to make sure my son sees characters that represent who he is or who he could potentially be,” Bobo said. “And you don’t realize how important that idea is unless you don’t have it.”

Bobo’s legacy leaves a mark on children’s publishing, particularly in efforts to increase visual diversity. While her time was too short, she made an enduring impact. No arrangement details have been released at the time of publish.

