Kevin Durant Accomplishes Third Milestone 6 Games Into NBA Season

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns added another milestone to his basketball legacy during Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the second quarter, Durant became just the 16th player in league history to make 10,000 field goals.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 17-year NBA veteran and LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored, are the only active players to hit that number.

Certified Bucket Getter. KD becomes just the 16th player in @NBA history to notch 10K field goals — joining LeBron James as the only active players to reach this milestone 👏 pic.twitter.com/SLQIqeOlJ4 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 3, 2024

The season is only six games old but Durant has already reached three different milestones already. Outside of this latest one, he became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 29,000 career points. On top of that, Durant is now the oldest player in NBA history to start a season with four straight 25-point games.