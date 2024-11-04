November 4, 2024
Kevin Durant Accomplishes Third Milestone 6 Games Into NBA Season
Durant became just the 16th player in league history to make 10,000 field goals.
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns added another milestone to his basketball legacy during Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the second quarter, Durant became just the 16th player in league history to make 10,000 field goals.
According to Sports Illustrated, the 17-year NBA veteran and LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored, are the only active players to hit that number.
Certified Bucket Getter.
KD becomes just the 16th player in @NBA history to notch 10K field goals — joining LeBron James as the only active players to reach this milestone 👏 pic.twitter.com/SLQIqeOlJ4
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 3, 2024
“I done hit a couple milestones since I got here… I gotta give credit to the people who helped me since I was a kid, taught me the game, teammates… I tend to think about them a lot… grateful that I have such great people in my life to help push me and lift me up when I needed it,” Durant told reporters after the Suns’ 103-97 win.
The season is only six games old but Durant has already reached three different milestones already. Outside of this latest one, he became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 29,000 career points. On top of that, Durant is now the oldest player in NBA history to start a season with four straight 25-point games.
The former Golden State Warriors player went into Sunday’s game averaging 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds a game in addition to one assist and 1.8 blocks. He was shooting 53.4% from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range.
The Suns are 5-1 and riding a four-game winning streak. Their next game is Nov. 4 at home against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers.
