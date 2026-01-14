Kevin Durant Prepares To Open First Restaurant In Austin, Texas

NBA player Kevin Durant is returning to the town of Austin, Texas, where he played collegiate basketball, to open a restaurant.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Durant, who currently plays for the Houston Rockets, will open a restaurant called Austin Sports Club. The future NBA Hall of Famer played one season (2006) at the University of Texas at Austin, where he had one of the best seasons of the school’s history. He ended that season as the Collegiate National Player of the Year.

Durant’s first venture into the restaurant business will be with his Boardroom Hospitality partner, Rich Kleiman; Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia; and Lobos Hospitality. Austin Sports Club is expected to open during Spring 2026.

Lobos Hospitality gave a statement about the new restaurant to My San Antonio.

“Conceived as a timeless restaurant reimagined for the modern athlete, executive, and tastemaker, Austin Sports Club blends elevated food and beverage with purposeful programming and a refined social atmosphere, designed as a place to gather, connect, and catch a game. Lobos Hospitality will oversee day-to-day operations, concept execution, and ongoing programming, collaborating with partners who will shape select experiential and cultural elements of the space.”

Although he played only one year at the University of Austin, he still has ties to the college. Durant donated $3 million in 2018 to build a practice facility. The school named the facility after him.

Durant has been having a good season in his first year with the Houston Rockets. He recently broke the record for the most points by a player age 35 or older through the first 30 games with a new team. Durant accomplished the feat against the team he played with last season, the Phoenix Suns, as the Rockets won 100-97.

The record was previously held by former Washington Wizards player Michael Jordan. The 37-year-old Durant has scored 771 points in his first 30 games with the Rockets in his first year with the franchise, which breaks Jordan’s record of scoring 737 points at the age of 38 when he played his first year with the Wizards.

