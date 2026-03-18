Kevin Durant’s Latest Sneaker Release, Nike KD19 Will Debut June 13

Nike has just announced it will release Kevin Durant’s 19th signature shoe, the Nike KD19, in June.

The sneaker will be released exclusively on June 13 via the SNKRS app, with a global launch on June 17. The Houston Rockets forward debuted the footwear on March 16 before the team played the Los Angeles Lakers in Houston.

Kevin Durant debuts his 19th signature shoe, the Nike KD19. Set to release June 13 on SNKRS before a global launch on June 17 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/GFQnRqOLNu — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 17, 2026

“Across basketball, few players are as smooth or as dangerous from anywhere on the court as Kevin Durant,” says Ross Klein, VP, creative director, Nike Basketball. “The KD19 embodies that edge: visually distinct, built for instant responsiveness and all-game comfort, helping players get to any spot and knock down any shot.”

This is the latest shoe in the KD collection, as the Nike KD18 was released a little over a year ago, in February 2025.

Hopefully, the new KD19 sneakers weren’t to blame for the Rockets’ loss to the Lakers that night. The team lost the game 100-92. After the contest, Durant took the blame for the defeat, according to ESPN.

“I just felt like I lost the game for us tonight,” said Durant. “It’s that simple. Of course, we probably could make more 3s, but it’s on me. I mean, to be honest, I’m the offense, and the opposing team is going to use all their resources and not let me get comfortable.

While wearing the new kicks, Durant did not do very well during the basketball game. Durant finished the contest with 18 points, as he shot 8-of-16 from the field (50%) but only made 1-of-5 shots in the second half, where he also committed six of his seven turnovers.

Feeling like his game was off for the night, Durant also added, “I didn’t need to have the ball as much as I did tonight.”

After the contest, the Rockets (41-26) are 1.5 games behind the Lakers (43-25) for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

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