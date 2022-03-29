Kevin Durant's Boardroom Partners with St. John's Department of Athletics

The St. John’s Department of Athletics announced the first-ever collegiate partnership with Boardroom that will further enhance the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) resources available to Red Storm student-athletes.

Boardroom, a sports business media network founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, has become a premier source of sports, entertainment, and culture news and insights, including reporting on deals and development in the NIL space.

As the newest partner of St. John’s UNLIMITED program—an all-encompassing educational, networking and leadership platform—Boardroom will serve as an exclusive editorial partner around select NIL announcements, help amplify storytelling and content development, and provide unique access and experiences with Boardroom executives. The program will officially launch on Wednesday, Mar. 30 as part of St. John’s Student-Athlete Career Night at Carnesecca Arena, according to a press release.

“There is no question that our partnership with Boardroom will help take St. John’s UNLIMITED to new heights,” said St. John’s director of athletics Mike Cragg.

“It will provide such unique opportunities for our student-athletes to maximize their NIL potential and leverage key networking and professional resources by connecting with the talented team at Boardroom right here in New York City.”

As part of the partnership, Boardroom will maintain an on-site presence at St. John’s, notably through speaking engagements and participating in professional events with a focus on the latest trends in NIL and sports business.

“I’ve been a St. John’s fan my whole life, and it’s really important to what we’re building at Boardroom that we’re able to connect directly with the next generation of student-athletes and young entrepreneurial minds,” said Kleiman, co-founder and CEO of Boardroom/Thirty Five Ventures. “This is just the beginning of Boardroom’s true connectivity with athletes at the university level.”