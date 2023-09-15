Drinks On Him: Kevin Hart's Tequila Brand Is Eagles’ Official Drink

The football season has gotten off to a great start for comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart as his Gran Coramino Tequila has been named the official luxury tequila of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The brand, owned by Hart and 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, announced that they have a multi-year partnership with last season’s NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“As a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, this partnership marries two of my biggest passions: football and tequila. Last year, I surprised fans with an eagle to bring luck to my team, but this year, I had to kick it up a notch,” said Hart in a written statement. “To build anticipation for this football season, my tequila brand signed a multi-year partnership that brings the Eagles and Gran Coramino together. The Eagles are stuck with me now!”

During the season, Eagles fans can purchase their drinks at the Gran Coramino bar, which is located at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles. There will be Gran Coramino in-stadium signage at all home games as well as on a variety of digital platforms. Fans of the team and tequila can also look forward to Gran Coramino hosting a sweepstakes later in the season. People can win season tickets and an exclusive tequila-tasting event with Eagles Legends.

“We congratulate Kevin Hart on the successful launch of his Gran Coramino brand and look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership,” said Brian Napoli, senior vice president of corporate partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “The opening of the Gran Coramino bar at Lincoln Financial Field will add value and another layer to the premium experience for Eagles fans and guests in attendance.”

Earlier this summer, Hart’s tequila partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Global Brand Equities, to launch The Coramino Fund. The fund is an initiative to help uplift and support small, Black- and Latinx-owned businesses. Specifically, those who have been marginalized and prevented from gaining access to necessary capital and resources to help with their business growth.

The Coramino Fund gave Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and businesses a $10,000 grant to facilitate in providing the tools to help bolster their businesses. This year, the Coramino Fund has already awarded half a million dollars to 50 entrepreneurs across the country.

