Kevin Liles Accuses Former Def Jam Artist Lady Luck Of $30 Million 'Extortion Attempt' The ex-Def Jam president states her legal team requested the money to avoid putting false 'grooming' accusations in a book she plans on publishing







Former Def Jam president Kevin Liles has publicly accused recording artist Lady Luck of extortion after the former Def Jam signee and her legal team allegedly contacted him in an attempt to pay her $30 million to avoid publishing sexual accusations against him in an upcoming book.

The co-founder of 300 Entertainment took to social media to bring attention to what he labels an “extortion attempt” by Lady Luck.

After being contacted by her attorneys, Liles claimed that they requested that he pay her $30 million to prevent her from revealing allegations that he “groomed” her nearly 26 years ago when she was an artist on the Def Jam label. He also mentioned that she will accuse him of trying to force her to give him oral sex while sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

“None of this ever happened. Her threatened allegations are totally false. And they are contradicted by Ms. Jones’s many public statements about me and her experience at Def Jam. They are also at odds with her continued outreach and relationship with both my family and me for the past 26 years. Her story is a fabrication. Rather than pay her and her legal team, I am publicly addressing what I view to be an extortion attempt.”

Liles also created a website, “Lady Luck’s Own Words,” where he wrote about how he initiated a professional relationship with Luck after hearing her freestyle on Hot 97, which led to a contract with the legendary label. He provides various examples, accompanied by news clips and social media postings, demonstrating that she praised and credited him for her recording career. Liles even goes so far as to reveal posts where she comments on some of his posts as examples.

He then states that he will not allow “those that threaten to ruin my reputation” to extort him, as he will defend himself against the false allegations and any lawsuit filed against him.

“Regardless of my empathy for Ms. Jones, I will not be extorted, nor will I pay a dollar to those [who] threaten to ruin my reputation or the legacy I intend to leave the culture I’ve spent my life serving. I will meet these false allegations (and any frivolous lawsuit filed against me) with all of the tools that the law provides.”

