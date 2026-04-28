New York Woman Found Guilty After Tossing Dynamite In Boyfriend’s Bedroom

Keyonna Waddell of Long Island, New York, faces up to 25 years in prison for throwing a stick of dynamite into her then-boyfriend’s bedroom in 2024.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Waddell, 35, was found guilty of assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree by a jury on April 24.

The victim lost his hand due to the incident.

“Domestic violence can escalate to deadly levels, and this case is a sobering reminder of that reality,” said District Attorney Tierney in a written statement. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our prosecutors and the Suffolk County Police Department, a dangerous individual has been held accountable and will face a lengthy prison sentence for this horrific act.”

Prosecutors stated that the incident took place on March 22, 2024. After an argument in the apartment, the boyfriend left and told Waddell to leave as well. When he returned home, he went to bed thinking that she had left. A hissing sound woke him up, and he saw a flame on the floor. When he went to see what it was, he realized that it might be a stick of dynamite that had been thrown into the room. He tried to put the flame out, but when he couldn’t, he picked it up so he could throw it outside the home.

As he headed outside, it blew up in his hand. Feeling the pain, he realized his hand was gone, then ran to the end of the driveway and saw Waddell leaving the home.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center by police officers. The rest of his hand and a part of his arm were amputated.

Waddell was arrested the next day after police officers investigated the incident. They discovered that she had previously threatened to use the dynamite on him several times before this incident.

She is slated to return to court for sentencing on May 27.

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