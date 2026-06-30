News by Sidnee Michelle Khadijah Farrakhan, Nation Of Islam’s First Lady, Dies At 90 Farrakhan, the wife of Minister Louis Farrakhan for more than 72 years, remained an influential figure within the religious organization.







Khadijah Farrakhan, the longtime first lady of the Nation of Islam, whose decades of leadership and advocacy helped shape the organization’s work with women, families, and communities, died June 27, 2026, at 90, the Nation of Islam announced.

Farrakhan, the wife of Minister Louis Farrakhan for more than 72 years, remained an influential figure within the religious organization while largely serving outside the public spotlight.

In a statement announcing her death, the Nation of Islam said Minister Louis Farrakhan shared the news “with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah,” calling Khadijah Farrakhan his “beloved wife of 72 years.”

The organization described her as “a loving wife, mother, a faithful devoted follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad,” adding that she “will forever be cherished and remembered.”

Born Betsy Ross in 1935, she married Louis Walcott on Sept. 12, 1953. The couple embraced Islam in 1955, joined the Nation of Islam under Elijah Muhammad, and later adopted the Farrakhan surname. Throughout the organization’s evolution, she became known to members as “Mother Khadijah,” supporting educational initiatives, mentoring women, and helping strengthen family-centered programming within the movement.

Although she rarely sought national attention, Farrakhan occasionally spoke publicly on issues affecting Black families and women. During the Million Woman March in Philadelphia in 1997, she urged women to embrace their role in strengthening future generations.

“A nation can rise no higher than its women. We focus on women but cannot lose sight that we must rise as a family — men, women, and children,” Farrakhan said during her address.

Khadijah and Louis Farrakhan raised nine children together. Their eldest son, Louis Farrakhan Jr., died in 2018, followed by another son, Joshua Farrakhan, in 2023. Despite those personal losses, she remained a respected presence within the Chicago-based organization and was widely recognized for her steadfast commitment to faith, family, and community service.

The Nation of Islam said public visitation will be held July 1 and July 2 at Mosque Maryam in Chicago before a Janazah service and burial on July 3. Her legacy endures through decades of service that helped shape generations of Nation of Islam members and the organization’s work supporting Black families across the United States.

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