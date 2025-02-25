Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Accepting Applications For 5th Annual Competition For Diverse Entrepreneurs

Applications are now open for Pharrell Williams’ 2025 Black Ambition Prize Competition, offering diverse, underrepresented entrepreneurs access to capital, mentorship, and resources to elevate their businesses.

Committed to breaking down barriers and empowering underrepresented founders, Black Ambition will award over $1 million in funding to up to 25 applicants.

“Five years ago, Black Ambition was an idea. Today, it’s a force. A catalyst for change. A platform where underrepresented entrepreneurs don’t just get a seat at the table—they build new tables, positioning themselves for uninterrupted success…when we invest in diverse talent, we unlock limitless potential,” Williams said in a press release.

“But this is just the beginning. Let’s keep building, keep breaking barriers, and keep rewriting the rules. I can’t wait to see what we do in the next five years.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Ambition (@blackambitionprize)

Early-stage entrepreneurs in consumer products and services, healthcare, media and entertainment, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) are invited to apply. Selected participants will receive 12 weeks of mentorship, business development support, and access to a robust network of investors and industry leaders through the Black Ambitionist Mentorship Program.

“The road ahead is one of greater impact, deeper connection, and an unwavering belief that when we uplift one, we uplift all,” said Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition. “To every entrepreneur, every dreamer, and every changemaker—we see you, we celebrate you, and we are building with you. The journey continues, and one truth remains: We got us. And we are just getting started.”

The competition starts with 150-200 semifinalists chosen for a three-month mentorship program. From there, the top 40 founders head to a public voting round and pitch training, preparing them for the competition’s final stage.

The top 20 finalists will receive funding and get hands-on assistance with reworking their strategies, upgrading their pitches, and positioning their businesses for long-term success. Finally, at Black Ambition’s 5th Annual Demo Day in November, founders will have the chance to secure up to $1 million in funding, further strengthening the ecosystem of talented, underrepresented entrepreneurs driving meaningful impact.

In the last five years, Black Ambition has awarded $13 million to 131 visionary entrepreneurs, with its founder network collectively raising over $280 million and generating more than $265 million in revenue. At the 2024 Demo Day, the organization granted nearly $2.7 million to 30 groundbreaking founders.

RELATED CONTENT: Dynamic Pricing Starts Monday On Florida’s I-4 Express Lanes, Impacting Peak-Hour Commuters