Kid Cudi Places Calabasas Home On The Market

At a recent auction recording artist Kid Cudi held, fans were able to purchase items he owned over the years. Now, if you have enough cash, you can buy the rapper’s Calabasas home, which he has just put up for sale.

Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, is trying to sell his Los Angeles home in the Calabasas section of the county. The Day’ n’ Nite rapper is selling the property for $8.495 million, according to the price listed on Sotheby’s real estate site. According to The Robb Report, if he can get the advertised price, it would be above the $7.7 million he dished out for the property when he purchased it in 2021.

The listing states that the property is in a gated community in the hills of Park South Estates. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with a garage that can fit four cars. The amenities include a state-of-the-art home theater, a gym with a private bath, and a temperature-controlled wine room. The chef’s kitchen has two marble-clad islands and a formal dining room with an entertainer’s bar.

The master suite features a private balcony, lounge area, and dual walk-in closets. It also has “a spa-like bath with a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, and panoramic vineyard views.” Meanwhile, the other five bedrooms are on the second floor.

On the outside of the property, there is a lagoon-style pool and spa equipped with waterfalls, a sports court with a putting green, two covered patios, one with a fireplace and the other below a thatched-roof outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ, and a vineyard.

The talented entertainer isn’t just selling his property and belongings. He recently told Hube that he has a project he just recorded that should be released.

RELATED CONTENT: Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie And 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot At Texas Car Wash; Police Hunting For Suspects