Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kiki Shepard, Beloved ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies at 74 After Sudden Heart Attack Many are mourning the death of Kiki Shepard at 74, the longtime co-host of "Showtime at the Apollo."







Many are mourning the sudden loss of Kiki Shepard, the legendary “Showtime at the Apollo” co-host, who died at 74 after suffering a sudden heart attack.

News of Shepard’s passing was confirmed on March 16, when her representative, LaShirl Smith, said she suffered a massive heart attack in Los Angeles, calling her death completely unexpected, TMZ reports. Following the announcement, Shepard’s family and the KIS Foundation—which she founded two decades ago—released a statement in her remembrance.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved KiKi Shepard, cherished Sister, Auntie, friend, and an unwavering advocate for those living with sickle cell disease,” the statement reads.

Shepard rose to prominence as a longtime co-host of “Showtime at the Apollo” from 1987 to 2002, becoming a household name as she introduced aspiring performers at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater. Over the years, she shared hosting duties with stars like Sinbad, Steve Harvey, and Mark Curry, earning praise from audiences for her dynamic presence.

By the time she began co-hosting Showtime at the Apollo, Shepard was already a seasoned entertainer. She launched her career as a professional dancer in the early 1970s, performing worldwide, including with the D.C. Repertory Dance Company.

She went on to build a steady presence in Hollywood, appearing in shows such as “A Different World,” “Baywatch,” “NYPD Blue,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” as well as the film “Blackjack Christmas.” Shepard also made her mark on Broadway with roles in productions like “Bubbling Brown Sugar,” “Reggae,” “Your Arms Too Short to Box With God,” and “Porgy and Bess.”

Beyond the stage, she was committed to giving back and raising awareness about sickle cell disease through her KIS Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit she founded to support and advocate for families affected by the condition—a cause deeply personal to her.

“KiKi believed that compassion, community, and education could change lives,” her family shared in the statement. “Her voice uplifted countless individuals who often felt unseen, and her work created lasting pathways for hope, resources, and understanding for those living with this disease.”

Shepard is survived by her sister, a nephew, and two nieces, and her family says she will be remembered as “our guiding light—strong, loving, joyful, and endlessly generous.”

“To the community she served, she was a tireless champion and a source of inspiration,” they added.

While the family said they are “heartbroken by this loss,” they remain committed to honoring her legacy by continuing the KIS Foundation’s work in service and advocacy for the sickle cell community.

The popular hostess was also recently honored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

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