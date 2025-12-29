News by Mary Spiller Popular Tech YouTuber Lamarr Wilson Dies At 48 The longtime content creator, known online as the “Tech Lifestyle Entertainer,” was remembered by loved ones and fans for his energy, creativity and influence across the tech community.







Lamarr Wilson, a well-known technology influencer and veteran YouTuber with millions of followers across social media, has died at the age of 48, according to officials and statements from his family.

As reported by the Daily News, public records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirm that Wilson died on Nov. 21 at a residence in Los Angeles. The cause of death was listed as asphyxia and suffocation. Authorities did not release additional details surrounding the circumstances.

Concerns about Wilson’s well-being first began circulating in mid-November, when followers noticed a sudden halt in his typically frequent online activity. Wilson, who often posted multiple times per week, had not shared new content for several days. His final video was uploaded on Nov. 12.

The family publicly confirmed his death on Dec. 13 in a Facebook post, expressing both grief and pride in his accomplishments. “We, the Wilson Family, are heartbroken with this news of Lamarr’s passing,” the statement read. “He had so many projects in the making, scheduled and contracted with various tech and media companies requesting his expertise.”

The family also acknowledged the outpouring of support following the announcement. They thanked Wilson’s management team and “all the fans he mentored, helped or inspired” throughout his career.

Known to his audience as the “Tech Lifestyle Entertainer,” Wilson built a following of nearly 3.5 million people across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. His content blended humor with accessible reviews of consumer technology, including smartphones, computers, gaming consoles, and smart home products.

Over the years, Wilson collaborated with major technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Nintendo. He was also a longtime contributor to the Daily Tech News Show podcast, where he appeared regularly for more than a decade. In addition, Wilson hosted and produced two digital series for Mashable — YouTube Weekly and Socially Awkward.

Shortly before his death, the YouTube influencer had been selected to serve as a judge for the upcoming CES Innovation Awards in Las Vegas, scheduled for January. This role reflected his standing within the tech industry.

Following news of his passing, fans flooded social media with tributes and personal reflections. “Rest in peace, man, you were always so energetic and entertaining,” one follower wrote. Another shared how Wilson’s videos helped them through a difficult time, crediting him with bringing light during a “dark moment.”

As messages continued to circulate online, many described Wilson as both influential and deeply human — a creator whose enthusiasm left a lasting impression well beyond the screen.

