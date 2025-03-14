News by Kandiss Edwards Kim Kardashian Attempts To Buy O.J. Simpson’s Bible Inscribed By Her Father The Bible was given to O.J. Simpson by Robert Kardashian Sr. before Simpson stood trial for the murder of his wife.







Kim Kardashian offered $15,000 for her late father’s Bible but was turned down.

Robert Kardashian Sr. gifted the Bible to O.J. Simpson before his 1995 murder trial. Inscribed with Robert’s handwriting, the Bible was up for sale in an estate auction, prompting Kardashian to place a bid.

Subsequently, the offer was declined. Estate executor Malcolm LaVergne explained the decision, saying that selling the item directly to Kardashian wasn’t financially viable.

“The amount is why I had no choice because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money—why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees—to sell it to Kim for $15,000?” LaVergne said. “That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.”

Additionally, LaVergne noted that the Bible had already been commissioned for sale through Goldin Auctions. Selling it ahead of the event could expose the estate to legal action.

OJ Simpson’s estate rejects Kim Kardashian’s $15K offer to buy her late dad’s inscribed Bible https://t.co/I7iPIoA2pk pic.twitter.com/owR8cjpZ9W — Page Six (@PageSix) March 14, 2025

The inscription by Robert Sr. was a sentimental message of support. Before representing Simpson, the two were friends. He referenced strength and faith as a way to navigate the highly publicized trial.

“O.J., this book will help,” Robert Sr. wrote. “God loves, and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child, and he will use you again. I love you, and God loves you.”

Many may be surprised by Kim Kardashian’s lowball offer. The entrepreneur has been making headlines for her savvy business moves.

According to Finance Monthly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star signed a deal with Nike for her SKIMS brand, which is valued at $4 billion. The SKIMS CEO has a personal net worth of $1.7 billion.

Though the billionaire was unable to purchase the sentimental item outside of the auction, she will be able to place a larger bid on it through official channels.

