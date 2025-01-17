Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn This You? Yvette Nicole Brown Blasts Khloé Kardashian’s Excessive Water Usage After Reality Star Criticized LA Mayor Karen Bass Yvette Nicole Brown asked Khloé Kardashian if her excessive water use during the 2022 drought was "a joke."







In a classic case of “This You?!” Yvette Nicole Brown had to remind Khloé Kardashian about her excessive water use after the reality star publicly criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to criticize Mayor Bass’s initial response to the ongoing L.A. wildfires, calling the mayor a “joke” over reports that the city’s fire department budget was allegedly cut months before the disaster, Page Six reported. In a twist of irony, Brown responded on social media by highlighting a Rolling Stone news report about the Kardashian’s excessive water usage amid a drought.

“This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought,” Brown wrote in her caption. “Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else. Y’know, because of fires? This is how some citizens responded to the ask.”

“Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?” she added.

At the time, the Kardashian family was under fire for using too much water for their massive homes, despite the drought plaguing Southern California. According to The Los Angeles Times, Kourtney Kardashian exceeded her water usage by 101,000 gallons, while Kim Kardashian exceeded by 232,000 gallons.

News picked up the story and called out the famous family for going “333,000 gallons over the county limit in June.”

However, that might have slipped Khloé Kardashian’s mind when she posted an Instagram Story offering her support to L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, while bashing Mayor Bass.

Khloé Kardashian criticized for calling Mayor Karen Bass “a joke” over response to LA fires.



According to the Los Angeles Times, her sister Kourtney Kardashian went over her water usage by 101,000 gallons, while her other sister Kim Kardashian exceeded 232,000 gallons. pic.twitter.com/LCWhAfKtBm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2025

Brown’s remarks have resonated with many, who agree that Kardashian’s criticism comes across as blatant hypocrisy.

“See what happens when you’re loud and wrong, @khloekardashian ??? Smh,” one person wrote.

“Now keep Ms Bass’ name out your mouth, Khloe,” added someone else.

Brown’s criticism of Kardashian follows her public defense of Mayor Bass, who has faced heightened scrutiny over the L.A. wildfires. Both Brown and actress Kim Whitley have pointed out that the public seems quick to target Mayor Bass without fully considering the facts or the uncontrollable circumstances surrounding the situation.

“She’s got a spine of steel, and she’s also been a Black woman in America a very long time, so none of this is new to her,” Brown said last week.

Hollywood actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley say any criticism of LA Mayor Bass is racist pic.twitter.com/gYd3G6eeVL — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) January 13, 2025

