News by Mary Spiller Kim Kardashian Reportedly Deletes Son Saint West’s YouTube Account After He Shares Anti-Harris Videos Saint West’s social media account shared two videos making crude jokes about Vice President Kamala Harris.







Kim Kardashian has reportedly deleted her son Saint West’s YouTube channel after he shared two videos making fun of Vice President Kamala Harris. The page, launched by her oldest son back in September under the username @TheGoatSaint, is no longer accessible. The page now displays an error message reading, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

The 8-year-old reportedly posted several crude jokes about Harris on Oct. 29. As seen in screenshots from X shared by the New York Post, one of the posts shows a video of a cartoon character saying that they “stepped in s***” before the video changed to show a picture of Harris plastered on the character’s foot.

The second video features the cast of “Saved By The Bell” stating the words “Dumb,” “stupid,” “crazy,” and “dangerous” over a photo of Harris’ face. The two videos were posted by an account with Saint’s social media handle, and although the account has since been deleted, Kardashian has publicly stated that she would be willing to purge Saint’s YouTube account if he posted anything inappropriate.

She said she was ultimately in control of Saint’s — whom she shares with rapper Kanye “Ye” West — channel.

Kardashian mentioned that she had Saint sign a conduct contract when her son launched his channel back in September, attaching a photo of the rules that he’s required to follow to keep access to his account. The rules read, “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

West has been a longtime vocal supporter of former Republican president Donald Trump. He’s been involved in controversy for expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler spearheading the creation of the Nazis.

Earlier this year, Kardashian, 44, visited Vice President Harris in the White House to discuss their shared beliefs on pardoning non-violent drug offenders.

RELATED CONTENT: Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’