Kim Kardashian’s Fake Pubic Hair Thongs Sell Out Online

Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS drop has the streets talking about the faux pubic hair thongs that are already sold out online.

On Oct. 14, SKIMS dropped a 70s-inspired campaign to debut its new Faux Hair Micro String Thong, a bold panty designed with a pubic hair–like appearance. In a retro mock dating show titled “Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?” models flaunt their styles of the cheeky new design.

“Just dropped. The Ultimate Bush,” the company tweeted.

Offered in 12 color and texture combinations, including straight and curly faux hair, the $32 thongs have already sold out on the SKIMS website.

“With this iconic new panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be!” Skims wrote in a press release.

While it’s unclear how many were stocked, the concept and its rapid sellout have sparked plenty of conversation online.

“Ain’t no way… Skims made a bush thong & it’s already sold out,” one X user wrote.

ain’t no way… skims made a bush thong & it’s already sold out😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HWpN2ThJ5t — S k y N e w s U g a n d a 🇺🇬 (@skynewsuganda) October 16, 2025

“Kim Kardashian’s Skims just dropped thongs with fake pubic hair—yes, you read that right! 😳 And the wildest part? People are actually buying them! 👀,” added someone else.

“Who is out here spending $32 on fake pubic hair thongs ?!!!” asked one user, before suggesting to “Just grow your hair out. The people down at Skims must be running out of ideas. Cause this is a no ma’am 😩🥴😂”

SKIMS’ latest launch follows its controversial July 2025 release of the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, a compression garment promising a “snatched” jawline.

Though marketed as containing “collagen yarns,” dermatologists and medical experts largely dismissed its effectiveness and raised concerns about its safety and overall messaging. In September, Kardashian followed up with the NikeSkims collab featuring the reality star modeling the core activewear pieces alongside Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, and Chloe Kim.

