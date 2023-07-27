Kimora Lee Simmons’ Cashes Out On Lavish Beverly Hills Mansion, Sells For $16.5 M

Kimora Lee Simmons is $16.5 million richer after selling her luxurious 9 bedroom, 10 bathroom Beverly Hills mansion.

The model and entrepreneur finalized the sale of her 9,405-square-foot home earlier this month, TMZ reports. Simmons earned a $5.5 million profit considering the $11 million she initially paid for the house in 2008.

The mother of five was living the good life in the lavish estate dripped with Greek-style columns at the entryway, a chandeliered dining room, mahogany wood-paneled library, butler’s pantry, spa, gym, wine cellar, pool, and “Bridgerton”-esque garden.

The master bedroom where Kimora slept includes a wood-burning fireplace, a private balcony, and dual baths with walk-in closets, as noted by The Dirt. The Baby Phat CEO didn’t get the $23 million she initially asked for when putting the home on the market in January.

But after several years of putting the home on and off the rental market, Simmons found an eager buyer who was able to talk her down a few million. The new owner has already put the home back on the market for a short/long-term lease option of $100k a month.

It’s far more than the $62,500 per month Simmons was offering to lease the place back in December. While the new owner has plans of moving into the home full-time, they’re trying to rent it out for the time being.

Meanwhile, Kimora and her children reside in a separate Beverly Park mansion, reportedly as part of a long-term lease-back arrangement. She recently spoke up to defend her two eldest daughters, Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons, after they called out their father Russell Simmons on Father’s Day.

The trio accused the hip-hop mogul of sending threatening messages. Kimora addressed the family rift during an appearance at Essence Fest earlier this month, as captured by People.

“I’m always okay. You guys know I’m a tough chick,” Kimora said.

“We’ve been through a difficult time and I like for people to say, ‘I love Aoki. We love Ming,’ ” she added.

