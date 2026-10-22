Kirk Franklin Delivers Heartfelt Words As He Accepts ‘Icon Award’ At XCEL Summit For Men

Gospel artist and producer Kirk Franklin delivered a deeply moving acceptance speech at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2026 XCEL Summit for Men, sharing his journey from hardship to global success.

As Franklin received the prestigious Icon Award, he admitted to feeling humbled to stand among other cultural icons.

“I had no idea that I was walking into a room of cultural giants like this…,” Franklin said of fellow honorees and guests. “I feel very inadequate to be able to understand the process of the selection of myself tonight.”

The gospel artist spoke openly about his difficult upbringing, recalling “not having a mom and daddy,” feeling unwanted, and “failing out of school in the ninth grade, having a son at 17, sleeping in my car, and not feeling worthy.”

Franklin also addressed systemic religious issues, noting that “the weaponization of Western Christianity has not always been the friend of the Black man.” Yet, he reaffirmed his faith, celebrating “the Jesus that saw a sinner like me and found me worthy to be able to call me friend.”

Personal Discovery Impacted Franklin’s Life

Franklin shared that at age 53, he discovered the man he believed was his father was not biologically related to him, while his actual biological father lived only “10 minutes away” from where he lived his entire life.

Reflecting on growing up without a father and the lessons he missed from “not having a Black man in my life,” Franklin recalled looking to media figures for inspiration as a child: “I used to go to different places and would see BLACK ENTERPRISE magazines sitting on coffee tables,” wondering how those leaders achieved their success.

Franklin Shared Encouraging Words

Using the 4×100-meter relay race as an empowering metaphor, Franklin offered a message of hope to attendees facing personal adversity.

“The coach always puts his fastest runner last,” Franklin explained, “because just in case somebody drops the baton, or just in case somebody runs a slow leg, the fastest runner can get the team back in the race.” He encouraged the audience and assured them that their hardships are the reason for their strength: “Even if you got to win with a limp, even if you got to win wounded, I’m telling you that the fans are cheering your name: ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.'”

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