5 Things To Know About XCEL Honoree Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin has spent more than three decades expanding the reach of gospel music, blending its traditional choir sound with elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop while introducing the genre to new audiences. Franklin is among the Black men being honored at this year’s BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit happening Oct. 21-23 at The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida, for their achievements and impact across music, business, culture, and their communities.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native has worked with artists across genres, including Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, and GloRilla. Franklin has won 20 Grammy Awards and earned 33 nominations over his career.

In January, the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective honored Franklin with its Black Music Icon Award, recognizing his contributions to music and culture.

Beyond the awards and chart success, Franklin’s path includes an unconventional introduction to music, financial struggles, and personal discoveries that have shaped his work.

Here are five things you may not know about Kirk Franklin.

1. His aunt collected aluminum cans to pay for his piano lessons

Franklin’s musical education began at an early age. Raised by his great-great-aunt Gertrude Franklin after his mother abandoned him, Franklin began taking piano lessons at 4. Gertrude collected and sold aluminum cans to help pay for the lessons.

Franklin was offered a recording contract at seven, but his aunt declined the opportunity. By 11, he was directing an adult church choir, an experience that helped establish the foundation for his career as a choir director, songwriter, and producer.

2. He built his career without being a traditional lead singer

Despite becoming one of gospel music’s most prominent figures, Franklin built his career primarily as a songwriter, producer, musician, and choir director rather than a traditional lead vocalist.

His work with ensembles, including The Family and God’s Property, paired gospel choirs with contemporary R&B and hip-hop influences. “Kirk Franklin & The Family,” released in 1993, became a major commercial success and helped expand contemporary gospel’s audience.

3. He faced eviction before becoming a Grammy winner

Franklin’s eventual success followed years of financial hardship.

He has recalled being evicted from his home after being unable to afford rent about three years before receiving his first Grammy Award. Franklin won his first Grammy for “Whatcha Lookin’ 4,” which received the award for best contemporary soul gospel album in 1997.

His career would eventually produce multiple chart-topping projects and collaborations that extended his influence beyond gospel music.

4. He has publicly discussed his struggle with pornography

Franklin has also spoken openly about personal struggles that were rarely discussed publicly within Christian communities at the time.

In 2005, he appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and discussed his past struggle with pornography. Franklin said his decision to speak publicly about the issue was rooted in a desire to be transparent about his experiences and help others facing similar challenges.

That willingness to address personal subjects has extended to his music, which has explored faith alongside family trauma, relationships, abandonment, and personal accountability.

5. He learned the identity of his biological father at 53

Franklin spent much of his life without knowing the identity of his biological father.

That changed when Franklin was 53. DNA testing confirmed that a man living in the same area was his biological father, a discovery Franklin documented in the 2023 short film “Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story.”

The discovery coincided with the release of Franklin’s 2023 album, “Father’s Day,” a project that explored themes of fatherhood, abandonment, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

More than 30 years after his recording debut, Franklin continues to occupy a distinctive place in gospel music. His career has combined commercial success with a willingness to address complicated conversations surrounding faith, family, and personal struggle.

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