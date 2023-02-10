KISS Colors & Care Announces City Girls’ JT as New Brand Partner For Latest Styling Collection

BKISS Colors & Care, an award-winning textured hair brand, has announced its newest brand partner; international rapper, songwriter, and model, JT.

KISS Colors & Care is dedicated to celebrating individual empowerment and self-expression in its consumers’ hair journey by delivering high-quality, nourishing, innovative products to style confidently. As a longtime fan of the KISS brand and a trendsetter herself, JT was the perfect celebrity to align with the ethos of the brand message and belief – Your Hair, Your Style.

“I’ve always been the girl who was creative with her hair and looks. I’m not afraid to try different styles and different colors that are trendsetting. I love having options that cater to my texture and creativity, so being the face of KISS Colors and Care was the perfect collaboration. Let’s Be Bold!” says JT.

As the KISS Colors and Care brand partner, JT will champion their products through her unique content creation for editorials, press, and events. She will also give her fans and followers an exclusive sneak peek of how KISS Colors & Care is essential to her day-to-day beauty routine through her social platforms.

“JT is the epitome of confidence and self-expression. Because KISS Colors and Care celebrates creativity and style versatility, we could not think of a more iconic brand partner to represent the brand and its philosophy. We’re thrilled to have JT as our celebrity partner – she continues to be a disruptive force in the music, fashion, and beauty industries. She is bold and embraces new hair looks with confidence and authenticity, which aligns perfectly with our new styling collection,” said SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

JT’s love for different hairstyles has kept her a pro at switching up her look and vibe. Her passion for braids, stunning updos, and gorgeous locks make her the perfect advocate for the new KISS Colors & Care styling products. The new styling collection includes Braid, Loc and Twist stylers, Edge Fixer Wax sticks, and Reversible Premium Crepe Satin Hair Bonnet Super Jumbo and Braid Bonnet available at KISSColors.com, Amazon.com and select Walmart and CVS stores.

With KISS Colors & Care, everyone can express themselves and showcase their different sides, styles, and attitudes. Go JT!