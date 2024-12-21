Rutgers Freshman Kiyomi McMiller Dazzles Crowd With Allen Iverson-Like Move

Rutgers University freshman Kiyomi McMiller pulled off a basketball move that has people comparing her to “The Answer,” A. I.- Allen Iverson.

In 2023, the phenomenal basketball player became the first high school basketball player to sign an NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal with Jordan Brand. She inked the deal when she was a senior at HS Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey. After the skillful display of ball-handling on this side of Kyrie Irving and Rod Strickland, the freshman player has been dazzling spectators with her handle.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Rutgers played against Wagner College, and McMiller pulled off a move that seemingly mimicked a behind-the-back dribble move that reminded people of Iverson, and it had people talking.

This makes absolutely no sense.. best handles ever in the womens game.. creativity like no other.. what even is this @Kiyomi_McMiller pic.twitter.com/FrQlXw4cvb — SSN Jay-O (@Jay_3shifty) December 15, 2024 The move was so electrifying that ESPN’s Nick DePaula reposted a video clip of a young Allen Iverson pulling a similar move in a 1998 Reebok commercial with A.I. explaining the move as he demonstrates it for the camera. Kiyomi pulling off the AI “New Move” in game is CRAZY https://t.co/s98blyYit2 pic.twitter.com/dAoRchiw8F — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 16, 2024

The original commercial:

The Rutgers freshman is already making noise. On Monday, Dec. 16, it was announced that she had been selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

BEEN DIFFERENT. Kiyomi McMiller earns her first @B1Gwbball Freshman of the Week award as well as a spot on the Honor Roll 🏆 📰: https://t.co/vXqBK6bqwd #GoRU | #RUWBB pic.twitter.com/DY2bXd7iw1 — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) December 16, 2024

McMiller helped Rutgers go 2-0 this past week, by winning games over Fairleigh Dickinson University (83-58) and Wagner (86-48). She averaged 27 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals for the two contests. She recorded back-to-back double-doubles with 30 points and 11 rebounds against FDU and 24 points and 10 rebounds against Wagner. She already has three double-doubles this season.

She averages 20 points per game for Rutgers, placing her at No. 3 in the Big Ten and the Top 25 nationally. She also has a total of 38 assists this year. She is a bright spot for a team with a losing record of 2-8.

McMiller and the Rutgers basketball team will play against Columbia University on Dec. 21 at noon for the Holiday Hoops game.

