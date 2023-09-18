Kobi Co. Launches It's First In-store Experience for Customers

A daughter and mom have set up shop in downtown Minneapolis.

Kobi Gregory and her mom, Tash Harris, are the founders of the Black-owned candle company Kobi Co. After making their first sales through online purchases, the pair grew the company and established their first physical location, the Star Tribune reported.

Located at 48 S. 9th Street, their new shop offers customers an in-store candle shopping experience.

Gregory launched the company during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 when she was 17 years old. She first established the online business to help alleviate the stress of distance learning. The online candle business gained significant traction. Her mom joined, and the pair expanded the business.

The candles were crafted to appeal to the body’s sensory systems, providing an experience by combining aroma and sound. Each candle comes with a playlist. Kobi Co.’s signature candle, #PurpleReign, is an infusion of lavender and eucalyptus and includes a Prince playlist. The company also features a limited-edition #BlackLivesMatter candle to support survivors of gun violence and police brutality.

Inside the store, there are handcrafted soy candles, scented sprays, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, and bath salts to add to your self-care routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobi Co. (@lovekobico)

Gregory and Harris originally established a college fund to create opportunities for young BIPOC women. The fund is an annual scholarship for the young women.

Candles are available from $12 to $33. Kobi Co. also offers a weekly Bespoke workshop for $50. The workshop allows customers to make their own candles and bath salts in-store every Saturday. To participate in the workshop, customers must register online.

The company offers a 15% discount if purchases are made during happy hour: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Candles are available online through the Kobi Co. website.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Joy Collection Celebrates Black History Month with Plus-sized Body Candles