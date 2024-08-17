Rappers Kodak Black And Fivio Foreign Release Pro-Trump Track

Donald Trump and convicted fraudster Billy McFarland are credited alongside Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign as songwriters on the new song, “ONBOA47RD,” on which the two rap stars endorse Trump for president. The song even samples Trump’s voice.

According to Rolling Stone, on the Kodak refers to the former President as “family.”

Furthermore, Kodak raps, “I ain’t even see this many Black people freed during the Obama days/Told her she can have anything she want, just not my Donald chain,” which, notes Rolling Stone, gross mischaracterization of just how many people Trump actually granted clemency to. Obama granted clemency to 1,927 individuals during his two terms in office, whereas Trump granted it to only 237 during his term, according to Pew Research. In fact, according to their data, Trump was more conservative with clemency power than every president since 1900 not named Bush.

According to Billboard, Black has consistently praised Trump since the former President pardoned him in 2021. In 2022, Black said in a video posted on X, “We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean muthafuckas have their president. Trump the best thing for America — ya heard me — for sure.”

According to the Daily Beast, Black and his collaborator also tagged the former president’s Instagram account in a post about the song. Trump has yet to respond.

So far, the only rappers who have endorsed Trump Kodak Black and Lil Wayne, who was also pardoned by Trump. Sexxy Red meanwhile, clarified comments that seemed to endorse Trump in 2023 by stating in June 2024 on X that she is not endorsing any candidate for president.

RELATED CONTENT: Political Beef: Kodak Black Calls Outs Plies Over Take On Trump Assassination Attempt