Bill Kapri, better known to the world as rapper Kodak Black, was presented the key to Pompano Beach, Florida, his hometown. A social media post from the the city acknowledged the act on July 8.

“Today, the City of Pompano Beach honored Grammy-nominated rapper and philanthropist @kodakblack with the Key to the City, recognizing his outstanding generosity and lasting impact on the community.”

Black was recognized for helping others in the community when needed, including donating air conditioners to residents suffering during the hottest months and distributing turkeys around the holidays. The rapper also gave children Christmas gifts and has paid the rent for hundreds of residents were strapped for cash.

The city overlooked the rapper’s legal troubles over the years. Black had been sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges in 2019 after he had admitted that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms. His sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump right before he left office in January 2021. Black was also sentenced to probation in April 2021 for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room in 2016.

However, this is not the first time Black has been honored by his hometown. In June 2021, Black received a proclamation issued by Commissioner Dale Holness in support of his philanthropic efforts.

“I believe in redemption,” Holness said at the time. “I believe every human being has the ability to redeem themselves from whatever wrong they’ve done. It (the proclamation) wasn’t about naming a day for him either, if anyone took the time to read it.”

Afterward, the rules for issuing proclamations were changed to make sure certain protocols are followed.

