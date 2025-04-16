Kodak Black Fronts Rent Payments For Over 200 Pompano Beach Residents For The Second Time

Florida rapper Kodak Black recently helped over 200 Pompano Beach housing project residents by paying their rent for the month. This was the second straight month he performed the charitable deed.

According to a Facebook post by Vince Thompson, a senior support manager at SLG Systems Inc., the recording artist provided the monthly payments for the residents of Golden Acres.

“He may not want the limelight, but for the 2nd month straight @kodakblack has paid the rent for over 200 residents in Golden Acres, the entire project! A lot of people shine light on the negativity. Imma see how many people share the positive things you do, fam. You’re A Blessing to a lot of people. Thank you!! #1800 #projectbaby #snipergang #GATABOYSSTAYHOT “

The news was posted on April 12.

The man born Dieuson Octav grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida, where the buildings are located.

According to HipHopDX, this isn’t Kodak’s first time sharing his generosity. He performed a similar deed in 2022 when he paid outstanding rent arrears for 28 families. Not only did he pay the back rent, but he reportedly paid their rent for the next several months. The media outlet reported that he brought it to the attention of his fans when he posted it to his Instagram Stories page.

“28 Families Was Bout To Get Evicted For Being Behind On Their Rent A Few Months,” Kodak wrote. “I Paid What They Owed And Also Paid Their Rents For The Next Few Months So They Good For The Remaining Of The Year.”

The recent charitable offering is in stark contrast to recent reports of the “Super Gremlin” rapper.

He was seen in a video that went viral eating chicken while sitting in the street. The video prompted people to wonder why he had done such an act. Hopefully, that was an isolated incident, and he continues to give back to the community as he did several days ago.

