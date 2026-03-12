Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Last Living Member Of Kool & The Gang Inks Deal With Primary Wave Prime Wave Music announce the agreement, which includes ownership interests in portions of the band’s publishing catalog.







Legendary funk and R&B group Kool & the Gang has entered into a new partnership with Primary Wave Music that will see the company acquire a stake in the band’s music catalog and related rights.

On March 10, Primary Wave Music announced the agreement, which includes ownership interests in portions of the band’s publishing catalog, artist royalties, and neighboring rights tied to Kool & the Gang’s recordings. The partnership will also provide branding support and long-term marketing initiatives. With only one living member of the group remaining, Robert “Kool” Bell, the goal is to expand the group’s legacy and introduce their music to new audiences.

“I’m extremely excited about my new partnership with Primary Wave, not only because they understand my vision, but because they are very accessible, just a phone call away,” Robert “Kool” Bell said in a statement. “Together we are going to ride a Kool Wave as we get things fixed and stay fit in 2026!”

Primary Wave Music is excited to announce today our partnership with legendary musician, singer, songwriter, and founding member of Kool & The Gang, Robert "Kool" Bell. pic.twitter.com/MkOGC0b4A8 — Primary Wave (@primarywave) March 10, 2026

Primary Wave Music has built a business model around acquiring stakes in iconic catalogs while developing licensing opportunities in film, television, advertising, and brand partnerships. The firm expressed its dedication to “preserve, protect and amplify” the group’s legacy now and in the future.

“Kool’s role as the last surviving founding member of Kool & the Gang makes this partnership especially meaningful. As a true pioneer of funk and popular music, Kool has carried the group’s vision, spirit, and legacy forward for decades. At Primary Wave, we are honored to partner with him to preserve, protect, and amplify this iconic catalog for generations to come,” said Primary Wave partner David Weitzman.

Formed in New Jersey in the 1960s, Kool & the Gang rose to fame with a string of enduring hits that blended funk, soul, and pop influences. Their catalogue features popular and lucrative hits like Celebration, Ladies’ Night, and Get Down On It, which continue to receive significant radio play and licensing placements decades after their release. In 2024, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Bell accepted the honor after the recent deaths of previous band members, including drummer and songwriter George Brown (2023, saxophonist, flutist, and percussionist Dennis Thomas (2021 and Bell’s composer brother, Ronald (2020).

