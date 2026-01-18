Auto Flex: Korean Automakers Continue To Pump Up The Volume

By Kimatni D. Rawlins

It’s not an anomaly that half of the members in my sizable family own either a Kia or a Hyundai auto. They were enthused by the clever design ethos, value pricing, and extended warranties. Conversely, both Korean automakers have always aligned themselves with diverse consumer markets. For example, have you seen Hyundai’s “Okay Hyundai” commercials featuring Lil Jon, created to appeal to Black auto buyers, both male and female?

Of course, the maturation of a brand’s product line is the blueprint for keeping auto buyers interested and driven. In that respect, Hyundai has introduced a 2026 iteration of its ultra-popular Palisade, and Kia matches it for the 2027 model year, dubbed the Telluride. Both are full-size SUVs imagined for active families who desire space, technology, fuel efficiency, and tech-savvy innovations.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy AWD

I spent joyful moments in Austin, TX, touring the outskirts of town behind the wheel of an all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy. Fresh off the press from its introduction of the all-gasoline model this summer, Hyundai wasted no time showing off the extended-range hybrid version. Expect up to 35 MPG when planning a family road trip while showcasing your Palisade Hybrid’s updated amenities to fellow travelers.

The three-row Palisade is grander in every aspect than its highly touted predecessor and represents Hyundai’s flagship SUV. It provides passengers with more comfort, a longer driving range of up to 630 miles for the hybrid, and features premier upgrades to the infotainment system, materials, and finishes, as well as the advanced safety systems. Specifically speaking, the Palisade is one of the chief reasons why Hyundai is on pace for five years of sales success, highlighting a pivotal moment for the Korean automaker, as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the first Hyundai sold in the United States.

My upscale, 6-passenger SUV was silky smooth on the road and felt perfectly powered by the 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid engine, which was synergetically balanced by HTRAC AWD. The hybrid powertrain pairs with a paddle-shifting SHIFTRONIC 6-speed automatic transmission. Collectively, the gas and electric motors of the Palisade Hybrid produce 329-horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque, which translates well to the pavement.

Hyundai states that the styling and layout of the dashboard, as well as other details, were inspired by the ergonomics of contemporary home furniture. Furthermore, the cabin was pleasantly entertaining. A 14-speaker Bose premium audio system, WiFi hotspot, 12-inch head-up display, and wireless phone charging amplify the technology amenities. A front and rear integrated dashcam system is also at your disposal for safety measures. The new Terrain Modes mechanism is available on all trims and incorporates Mud, Sand, and Snow settings depending on weather and road conditions.

Pricing for the 2026 Palisade SE FWD starts at $39,435 (3.5-liter V6 GDI) while the Palisade Hybrid Blue SEL FWD (2.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder) kicks off at $44,160. My Creamy White Pearl Hybrid Calligraphy AWD test model in Austin totaled $61,125. Four trims are available in the hybrid variants, with the option of FWD or AWD. Buyers can choose an SEL, Limited, SEL Premium, or Calligraphy, which is the best representation of Palisade. Moreover, Hyundai offers the most effective and comprehensive warranty in the business:

• 5-year/60,000 new auto warranty

• 10-year/100,000 powertrain warranty

• 10-year/100,000 hybrid system components warranty

• 5-year/unlimited-mile auto roadside assistance

Design Preview of the 2027 Telluride X-Pro

Kia continues churning out desirable SUVs with its stellar 2027 Telluride X-Pro. Aptly named after a Colorado mining town in the Rocky Mountains, the second-generation Telluride is perfect for active lifestyles and travelers who frequently venture to epic destinations, such as the Shenandoah Valley, for family hikes.

The advanced, rugged, and remodeled 2027 Telluride delivers with adventurous packages and extended capabilities, both on and off-road. Kia’s three-row SUV has remained in high demand since its introduction to the market six years ago. In fact, production has increased from 60,000 to 120,000 units to meet consumer demand. Even Eric B. and Rakim would be proud of Kia for pumping up the volume!.

Encompassing Kia’s Opposites United design techniques, the sculpted and leanly muscular Telluride is longer, bolder, and, of course, still box-shaped, which is the silhouette customers gravitated towards. It’s strong, clean, attractive, and formidable. And you can even go so far as to say that the Telluride looks a bit Land Rover-ish. New colors include black jade, green, and Terrain brown in either glossy or matte finishes.

Flush door handles are borrowed from the EV6 and EV9, while LED vertical headlamps align with the new vertical radiator grille. On the X-Pro trim, the black rugged and thick-spoked rims are backed by all-terrain, all-season tires. The X-Pro is also accentuated with black contrasting roof rails, grille, wheel well surrounds, side skirts, mirrors, and the rear bumper, which houses dual orange tow hooks. Telluride offers 9.1 inches of ground clearance for trail rides in your savvy SUV. Moreover, light projections are everywhere on this auto, including the tailgate, doors, and mirrors.

The Telluride’s spacious interior is comfortable, roomy, and fresh. Kia reorganized it with “urban living” and “natural world” themes that are inviting and provocative. The cabin incorporates wood-like textures, genuine metal accents, sturdy grab handles, and two-tone finishes such as deep navy x Tuscan umber or blackberry x sand beige. Trust me, you have never seen a Kia look this premium. Some of the wood finishes are light engineered wood, dark engineered wood, and hydrographic wood. You can also flow with Kia’s Real Forged Carbon finish for a richer look. Due to the overall increased exterior proportions, the interior space has increased, which is ideal when packing in your athletic kid’s basketball team.

With technology abounding and a 10-year warranty, best believe the 2027 Kia Telluride will continue to garner respect from newcomers. Expect the SUV to go on sale in the first quarter of 2026.



RELATED CONTENT: Auto Flex: The G-Class Still Excites The Urban Market

Kia