News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kroger Apologizes For Staff Issues After Shopper Forced To Bag $400 In Groceries On Floor Kroger and other retailers have face backlash for their staffing and self-checkout issues.







Kroger is apologizing for staffing issues after a customer was forced to bag $400 in groceries on the floor of a self-checkout.

An X user named Colby Eggleston shared their distress on social media, posting the nearly $400 total alongside the bags on the floor. Eggleston wrote about the hostile experience of shopping at the grocery, which left them to do the heavy lifting due to the lack of cashiers available.

Seriously, @kroger? Almost $400 in food and NOT ONE SINGLE REGISTER OPEN! And the self- checkout is so small, I literally had to bag my food onto the floor. What about the old people and the infirm who can't do this? So totally unacceptable. Customer service fail! pic.twitter.com/aICzx9O38e — Colby Eggleston (@colbster1) December 22, 2024

“Seriously, @kroger? Almost $400 in food and NOT ONE SINGLE REGISTER OPEN,” exclaimed the social media user on Dec. 22.” And the self-checkout is so small, I literally had to bag my food onto the floor. What about the old people and the infirm who can’t do this? So totally unacceptable. Customer service fail!”

Kroger’s own X account responded around an hour later. In the message, they asked Eggleston to send them a private message to further help in the matter. However, Eggleston refused the offer, claiming it could be a scam.

“I don’t trust any dm or account to not be a scam, so I’m not accepting or sending a message. If you’re the legit account, it was Waycross, Georgia, at 0745,” responded Eggleston.

However, as the original tweet gained traction, other X users commented to share their own complaints about the grocery chain. One disgruntled Kroger customer, Linda, was on the platform and called the cashier lanes “deserted.” The post noted that this mainly happens during the store’s early shopping hours, which the X user says older people typically use to avoid crowds.

I'll take photos/video from now on of my deserted Kroger cashier lanes and post to x. Old people like me shop early to avoid the mayhem plus are up early anyway. Unfortunately Kroger doesn't go to work when the store opens at 6am. They are supposed to open a register at 8 but… — Linda B (@LindaBumpass) December 26, 2024

“I’ll take photos/video from now on of my deserted Kroger cashier lanes and post to x,” detailed the post. “Old people like me shop early to avoid the mayhem, plus they are up early anyway. Unfortunately, Kroger doesn’t go to work when the store opens at 6 am. They are supposed to open a register at 8, but good luck with that.”

Kroger also responded to this accusation, stating they were “sorry” for the shopping conditions.

“The company shared, We are very sorry for any frustrations you may have with store conditions, and we would be happy to discuss your concerns with our Store Leadership Teams. “

The issues surrounding self-checkout and the hours of open registers remain controversial for many stores. With some retailers eliminating the option altogether, despite not supporting the alternative with enough cashiers, customers are airing out the shops for the failure in operations.

