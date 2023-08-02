Kylie Jenner’s New Line of Bratz Dolls Faces Social Media Backlash Over Skin Color

Kylie Jenner‘s new line of Bratz dolls has been unveiled and has social media sounding off about the toy’s physical features.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Bratz debuted its first-ever celebrity mini collaboration featuring six “Bratzified” versions of Jenner, 25, wearing some of her most notable red carpet outfits.

Looks include the billionaire beauty mogul’s lavender feather Versace gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala, the all-white streetwear-esque wedding gown she wore to the 2022 Met Gala, and the corseted black dress and crystal crown she donned at the Thierry Mugler show in November 2022.

Bratz is charging $9.99 for the dolls that come with one mini doll, one mini accessory, a collector’s guide, and include Jenner’s convertible cruiser, her Italian Greyhound Norman, or an oversized lip-shaped phone.

As with anything Kardashian-Jenner related, the introduction of the new dolls has resulted in criticism online from many who think the doll has a darker skin tone than the reality star.

“Why her doll so damn dark…Kylie don’t even tan this dark (anymore)” one user wrote.

“Now y’all know Kylie is white! This bratz doll is giving brown skin,” added someone else.

Other users questioned why Bratz would partner with Jenner and not some of the Black female celebrities who naturally possess the features the toy showcases, like Megan Thee Stallion or Marsai Martin.

1. Kylie is not this dark

Meanwhile, Jenner is over the moon about the partnership with a toy brand she grew up enjoying.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Kylie told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

Jasmin Larian, the founder and creative director of both Bratz and fashion brand Cult Gaia, shared how “sentimental” the new collection is to her.

“Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago—from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” she gushed.

“Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today.”

