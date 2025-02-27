Kyrie Irving Makes Emotional Visit To View Statues Of Kobe, Gianna Bryant

When the Dallas Mavericks played the Lakers in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, Kyrie visited the statues of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Irving viewed the statues outside the Crypto.com Arena, a visit he had avoided since they were unveiled on Aug. 2, 2024.

Kyrie Irving visits the Kobe and Gigi Bryant statue at https://t.co/4XyF1JduvH arena before tonight’s Mavericks vs. Lakers @kcalnews @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/NhPTmkVJPP — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 25, 2025

“It meant everything to me. I needed that before the game,” Irving said. “I don’t know if anybody in here has dealt with that avoiding feeling. Avoiding things that you know are gonna kinda be painful or hurt you, and it’s gonna be best for you at the same time. That was one of those things. I hadn’t been to the statue just because I was all in my head, all in my emotions the last few times we’ve come here. And you know, obviously, I paid my respects to his family as well and always try to, Vanessa and the kids. At the same time, sitting in front of that statue just felt different.”

Irving’s love and admiration for Kobe Bryant are still evident. He wears an armband on his left arm, just like Kobe did during the first half of his playing career. During pre-game warmups, the Mavericks point guard also wore a red rubber band with “Gigi Bryant” inscribed with a white heart.

During the game, Irving imitated one of Kobe’s most recognized moves on the court: pumping his fist several times after making a three-point shot.

“I’m a little troll, man, at times,” Irving said. “I definitely was giving that Kobe fist a few times. Kobe held it a little longer, and he would grit his teeth, but for me, I was like, ‘Yes, I got lucky in this building.’ So it felt good, man.”

The NBA legend, his daughter, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

RELATED CONTENT: Master P. Officially Cuts Ribbon On New Orleans Walk Of Fame