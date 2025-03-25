Kyrie Irving Questions Racist Mindset, Calls It ‘Dumbest S**t’ He Ever Heard

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving, who is currently not playing basketball because of a season-ending injury, went online to blast the theories some people use to justify their ignorance when it comes to racism.

The oft-outspoken NBA player was calling the racist mindset the “dumbest s**t” he has ever heard, and he went into details about how the ignorance of people escapes the brain to release the type of thoughts expressed by racist people. He talks about people being biased against others based on their skin tone, which should not play a part in relationships between people.

“Like growing up in this society, and just because you have this skin tone, you have different rules to abide by, or you can’t be proud of your history because you’re this skin tone, because people really got killed because they were a different skin tone,” Irving starts by saying. “Do you realize how stupid that is? You know how ignorant you gotta be to put somebody in a tree and hang them because they’re Black? It’s probably the dumbest s**t I’ve ever heard, bro, to be honest with you.”

He also realizes that he is not judged based on his character, personality, or intellect but on how he looks and/or how people see him through their eyes.

“You can judge me when I’m on a basketball court and say nasty things.”

However, he reiterates the ignorance people have when it comes to prejudging people based on just skin tone and nothing else. He mentions that his mindset is different, and he sees people through different eyes and to be a part of a community where other factors determine how people get along instead of the opposite of not fellowshipping with others because of their skin color.

“I stand up for humanity for being a coexisting community where race, culture, and class, or religion is not always at the forefront of everything you do.”

Kyrie Irving talks about racism being the dumbest thing ever 👀 pic.twitter.com/vAzvOLvHQZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 23, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Kyrie Irving Makes Emotional Visit To View Statues Of Kobe, Gianna Bryant