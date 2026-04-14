News by Mitti Hicks U.S. Dept Of Labor Offers $85M In Grants To Expand Apprenticeships This fourth round of State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF) grants will provide direct funding to states and territories based on a performance-based formula.







The U.S. Labor Department announced $85 million in grants to help states and territories expand apprenticeships to advance President Donald Trump’s goal of reaching and surpassing 1 million active apprentices nationwide.

In 2025, the Trump administration announced an economic strategy to “reindustrialize America, dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) frontier, and claim control over the levers of national prosperity.” The administration also announced plans to create a workforce system “capable of propelling American workers into high-wage careers.” Investing in the next generation of talent is one way the Trump administration aims to reach its economic goals.

What To Know About Apprenticeship Grants

Administered by the Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration, this fourth round of State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF) grants will provide direct funding to states and territories based on a performance-based formula. According to the Labor Department, the formula will reward states for recent growth in active and new apprentices.

To qualify for SAEF grants, eligible states and territories must commit to three core requirements:

Demonstrating a commitment to leveraging resources, which may include WIOA Governor’s Reserve Funds, Perkins V Reserve Funds, and other federal or state tax credits or grants, equal to or greater than 50% of their formula allocation.

Setting statewide Registered Apprenticeship expansion goals for increasing the total number of active apprentices.

Reserving a share of funds to support employers and Registered Apprentices in state-identified priority industries directly.

In addition to these three SAEF funding requirements, states with federally recognized state apprenticeship agencies must publish average program approval times to increase transparency and accountability in the registration process.

“States are essential partners in achieving this meaningful expansion of the National Apprenticeship System,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement. “With this funding opportunity, we are supporting state-driven strategies that strengthen America’s workforce and help employers develop the talent they need in critical industries like shipbuilding, artificial intelligence infrastructure, manufacturing, and other high-growth sectors.”

For more information about the grant or to apply, click here.

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