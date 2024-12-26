Lamar Jackson Breaks Michael Vick’s Career Rushing Record For Quarterbacks

“I’m grateful, man,” Jackson said when speaking to reporters after the winning game. “That’s a record that’s been there forever, for a long time. Michael Vick, one of my favorite players, it’s just dope.”

What makes this feat even more amazing is that Jackson accomplished it in fewer games than the former record holder. While Vick set that mark in 143 games, the Ravens quarterback has done it in just 102 contests.

ESPN reported that although Jackson told the press he’d watch his favorite artist perform during halftime, he reneged on his promise and stayed in the locker room with his teammates.

“I was locked in,” Jackson said. “I was in here in the locker room preparing for the second half.”

Vick broke the record 13 years ago, in October 2011, after taking it from Randall Cunningham, who held the record before Vick.

Jackson’s season is another great one; he has four rushing touchdowns of 40 yards or longer, tying him with Kordell Stewart for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback since 1950. With Jackson’s play, it may put him in line to win his third AP NFL Most Valuable Player award (MVP). He won his first one in 2019 and his latest one last season.

The Ravens won the game with a 31-2 blowout victory over the Texans. With the playoffs several weeks away, the win moves Baltimore closer to repeating as AFC North champions, with a record of 11-5.

