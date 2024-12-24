Lamar Jackson Says He WILL See Beyonce Perform At Halftime

Many Beyoncé fans were excited to hear that “Bey” would perform on Christmas Day at the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans NFL game. One of those fans just happened to be Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. He confessed that he would watch the show despite his coach needing him to be with the team in the locker room at halftime.

Texas native Beyoncè will take the stage during halftime of her hometown team’s next game on Dec. 25. During a recent press conference, knowing that an artist he admits to admiring will be there as halftime entertainment, Jackson was asked if he would be disappointed to miss her performing on the field. Still, he said that he was not gonna miss her performance.

“Nah, ’cause I’m gonna go out there and watch. I’m gonna go out there and watch, man,” unable to hide his excitement at seeing her in person. “First time seeing Beyoncè perform, and it’s at our game?! That’s dope.”

Knowing that the team typically meets in the locker room during halftime to discuss what happened in the first half and what needs to be done in the second half, he eluded to having to miss that, and he apologized in advance to his head coach, John Harbaugh, and teammates.

“I’m gonna go out and watch. Sorry, Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry, fellas.”

He was asked whether he’d go out there if his team had a big lead.

“I’m not even thinking about the lead; I’m just thinking about seeing Beyoncè for the first time. Not sounding like that, no disrespect, because I know how people can take things,” Jackson said.

As he finished expressing his excitement about knowing Beyoncè would occupy the same football field he was playing on, he threw out a phrase inspired by Harlem native and sports commentator Cam’ron: “Pause.”

Let it be known that Lamar Jackson WILL be watching Beyonce at halftime on Christmas Day. “Sorry Harbaugh.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/JDvYJJ8K3m — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 23, 2024

