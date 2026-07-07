Education by Sidnee Michelle Dr. Donald W. Comer To Be Inaugurated As Lane College’s 11th President The institution has adopted the inauguration theme, "A Moment in Time. A Legacy in Motion."







Lane College will formally inaugurate Dr. Donald W. Comer as its 11th president during a two-day series of events scheduled for Aug. 20-21, marking the official installation of the longtime higher education advocate after his appointment earlier this year, according to the university.

The investiture ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. August 21 in Graves Auditorium inside the Chambers & McClure Academic Building on the Jackson campus. During the ceremony, Comer will receive the traditional symbols of the presidency, including the mace, Holy Bible, robe and hood, and chain of office before trustees, faculty, students, alumni, and delegates representing colleges and universities nationwide, according to Lane College.

The institution has adopted the inauguration theme, “A Moment in Time. A Legacy in Motion.”

Comer was officially named the college’s 11th president in April after serving as interim president since 2024. Before joining Lane’s administration, he spent more than three decades at FedEx and has served on the boards of several historically Black colleges and universities.

Founded in 1882 by Bishop Isaac Lane, the private historically Black college is affiliated with the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. College officials said the inauguration reflects the institution’s continued commitment to its educational mission while recognizing a transition in leadership.

Events will begin Aug. 20 with the Voices of Leadership Speaker Series featuring Lane alumnus, entrepreneur, and global business executive Jesse J. Tyson, who will discuss leadership and service.

On the morning of Aug. 21, students, faculty, and volunteers will participate in a Day of Service at the J.F. Lane Building before the formal inauguration ceremony.

The celebration will conclude with the Presidential Scholarship Gala in the evening. Actor Lamman Rucker will serve as host, and Grammy Award-winning singer Chrisette Michele will perform. According to the college, proceeds from the gala will support student scholarships and other educational initiatives.

RELATED CONTENT: LANE COLLEGE NAMES ALUMNUS JEREMY PATTERSON DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS

