John Lapinski Allegedly Arrested With Assault Rifle, Ammunition, And A List Of Potential Targets The alleged list of targets discovered by the officers includes Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and locations that Lapinski described in his writings as draws for Black and Jewish people







John Lapinski, a 41-year-old Florida man, was arrested on Oct. 31 on suspicion of weapons violations after he was arrested and a list of targets was found, including a congressman and a list of locations he associated with Black and Jewish people.

According to NBC News, Lapinski was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered gun suppressor, both federal charges.

According to a factual proffer, or an offer of proof document presented by authorities, Lapinski was arrested in Margate, Florida, approximately 40 miles north of Miami, after police approached a home where shots were reported fired.

After police talked to a resident at the home, Lapinski’s sister, they determined that he was the one who fired the shots and arrested him before taking him to undergo a mental evaluation.

Following a walkthrough of the residence, officers found spent shell casings, assorted ammunition, and a homemade target, all evidence that Lapinski had fired a firearm. Later, officers found out that he was convicted twice for resisting an officer with violence in 2005, a felony offense.

Lapinski is also subject to an ongoing restraining order in a 2017 domestic violence case. In both of these cases, Lapinski was forbidden from having guns and ammunition by a judge.

The alleged list of targets discovered by the officers includes Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and locations that Lapinski described in his writings as draws for Black and Jewish people, with some parks and schools in the list described using a racial epithet for Black people.

According to The Washington Post, Moskowitz thanked the police in a statement he released on Nov. 8.

“The individual in question was arrested not far from my home; he is a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor,” Moskowitz’s statement said. “Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list. There are many other details that I will not disclose as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation.”

Moskowitz continued, “At the same time, I am deeply worried about Congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district. Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe.”

According to Broward County jail records, Lapinski was booked into the jail on Nov. 2 on suspicion of violating federal and state laws prohibiting felons from possessing firearms. Lapinski is also accused of violating a Florida court order that prohibited him from having guns.

According to NBC News, Lapinski is currently being held without bail, and it is unclear whether he has retained representation. A detention hearing regarding Lapinski has been scheduled for Nov. 27.

