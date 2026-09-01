Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ Celebrity News by Selena Hill Larenz Tate Announces Partnership With New Streaming And Distribution Platform For Indie Filmmakers The actor is giving independent filmmakers more control over distribution, pricing, and revenue







Larenz Tate is taking his Hollywood hustle beyond the screen.

The actor and producer has joined Vault, a new streaming and distribution platform designed to give independent filmmakers more control over how their work reaches audiences and how they make money from it, according to Variety. Tate has partnered with Vault Founder Kenneth Gifford, also the founder of the Newark International Film Festival, alongside his brothers and business partners, Larron and Lahmard Tate.

Vault allows filmmakers to host content at no cost while deciding which projects are free and which are behind a paywall. Creators retain control over pricing, monetization, and revenue. The platform also provides them with marketing tools, including branded landing pages designed to help filmmakers promote individual projects and connect with viewers. In addition to independent films, creators can share TV shows, documentaries, short-form projects, and music on Vault. According to Variety, more than 50,000 subscribers have already signed up.

Tate said the platform is ultimately about shifting leverage toward the people creating the content.

“The entertainment industry continues to evolve, but too often filmmakers and creatives are left with limited control over how their work is distributed, monetized and ultimately seen,” Tate said in a statement. He added that Vault is intended to put “more power back into the hands of creators,” emphasizing ownership and access as key parts of the platform’s mission.

In 2021, Gifford described the platform as an effort to create opportunities for independent creatives whose interests were not being served by existing networks. “The films we put on Vault are made by people who put blood, sweat, and tears into their work, who deserve to get some return on their investments,” he told the New Jersey Monthly.

The move expands the work Tate and his brothers have been doing behind the scenes through TateMen Entertainment, a multimedia company focused on film, television, and digital content. The company has previously worked with major entertainment players and developed independent projects of its own.

Tate’s latest move comes after more than four decades in entertainment, with credits including Love Jones, Dead Presidents, Ray, Girls Trip, and the Power franchise. He most recently portrayed Motown Records founder Berry Gordy in the blockbuster movie Michael.

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