‘Eff Around and Find Out’: Philadelphia DA Issues Warning On Voter Interference

During a press conference, Philadelphia’s Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a bold warning to those thinking about pushing voter interference during Election Day, The Hill reported

The press conference took place Nov. 4 where he expressed that Philly citizens have no reason to be scared to vote at the polls, reassuring that safety measures are in place for people to place their vote.

“I want people to be reassured that, when they get up tomorrow to go vote — if they have not voted already — that everybody in this city is working and has been working for months to make sure that there will be nothing tough about that experience and nothing to fear in that experience,” Krasner said.

“But I also want to be clear. Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia: Eff around and find out,” he continued. “Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people: Eff around and find out. We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons.”

"We do have the cuffs. We do have the jail cells. We do have the Philly juries. … F around and find out." pic.twitter.com/dAv0lafwPb — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 5, 2024

His warning comes as the largest city in the battleground state of Pennsylvania is prepared to be the determining factor in the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Both candidates have been campaigning hard in the state, with its 19 electoral votes, to clench the White House. A recent poll shows Trump has a minor lead over Harris in the Keystone State with 0.7 percentage points.

Krasner has proven that he is very serious about the severity surrounding voter interference and fraud. In late October 2024, he sued Elon Musk and his pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC, over its $1 million giveaways to swing state voters. The DA claimed it was “unfair trade practices” and is “charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections.”

According to Fox News, the City of Brotherly Love isn’t the only major city preparing for interference at the polls and overall Election Day violence. The Secret Service confirmed that barriers have been put up around the nation’s capital tourist sites including the White House and the vice president’s residence in the U.S. Naval Observatory. Howard University, where the Vice President will be spending her election watch night, will also have heightened security measures.

Private businesses in Portland, Oregon and New York City are also on high alert as well as additional police expected to be deployed to polling sites in Massachusetts. While people are pleased at the extra measures, others have highlighted that the moves aren’t normal.

“It is completely ridiculous that we have to do this,” D.C. resident, Ebony Boger, said. “It’s very precautionary, and I see why because I was here four years ago, and it was crazy down here. It’s not shocking. I’m kind of used to it. I think they should do it.”

The precautions come following a series of bulletins issued by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to state and local election officials, warning of “election-related grievances” that could result in the motivation of domestic extremists “to engage in violence.”

