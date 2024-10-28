News by Sharelle Burt Kamala Harris Urges City Of Brotherly Love Voters To Fight Hate During Campaign Stop Spread love, not hate!







While Donald Trump was leading a hate-speech-filled rally in New York City on Oct. 27, Vice President Kamala Harris chose Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, to spread love for voter support, Fox 29 reports.

Harris used her time to campaign at some of Philly’s hot spots, including the Church of Christian Compassion, Philly Cuts Barbershop, Freddy and Tony’s Restaurant, which specializes in Spanish cuisine, and The Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center, a youth recreation center.

Her message was clear when talking to voters in the largest city in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state.

“No one can sit on the sidelines. We are focused on the future, and we are focused on the needs of the American people,” Harris said. “Philadelphia is a very important part of our path to victory. It’s the reason I have been spending time here. But I’m feeling very optimistic about the enthusiasm.”

Each stop featured a new important issue for American voters. While speaking with Black men about how to improve racial representation in the education system at Philly Cuts, she admitted that teachers aren’t paid enough and the rise of student debt is real. Prior to that, she spoke before the Black congregation at Christian Compassion and used the story of the Apostle Paul, who overcame challenges to spread the word of Jesus, to touch on the need to overcome the amount of hate growing in the United States and push love.

“In hard times when we may grow weary in doing good, we must remember the power that works within us, the divine power that transformed Paul’s life, guided him through shipwreck, and sustained him through trials,” Harris said.

While comedian Tony Hinchcliffe attacked the Hispanic community and called the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico a “floating pile of garbage” at Trump’s rally, Harris spoke with supporters, including an unidentified Puerto Rican assistant district attorney at Freddy and Tony’s.

While they insult Latinos and Puerto Rico at the Trump Rally in NY, here is Kamala Harris talking with a young Puerto Rican Asst. District Attorney in Philadelphia about service and community.



There is a clear choice in this election. pic.twitter.com/G2CCgNSMog — Sergio Gonzales (@SergGonzales) October 27, 2024

She ended her time in Philly at a fan-filled rally. Harris had a number of famous supporters in the city including actors and Marvel superheroes Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo, who handed out Harris-Walz swag. Actor Robert De Niro also spoke, calling Trump a “piece of sh*t.”

Robert De Niro called Trump a piece of shit in Philadelphia. He is frustrated like Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/YVAupQMhco — 🪷 Vote EARLY for Kamala Harris for PRESIDENT! (@flywithkamala) October 26, 2024

With less than 10 days until Election Day, Harris and running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are hitting the campaign trail hard to secure voter support.

According to WHYY, while Harris was covering Philadelphia, Walz visited Las Vegas, with plans to stop in Manitowoc and Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Oct. 28. The next day, Harris is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. for what her team calls her “closing argument,” giving a speech from the Ellipse, the grassy space close to the White House where Trump spoke before an angry mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

