Larsa Pippen Left ‘Traumatized’ By Michael Jordan’s Comments On Relationship With His Son

Larsa Pippen just can’t catch a break.

The ex-wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen says she is “traumatized” and “embarrassed” by Michael Jordan’s comments on her romance with his son, Marcus Jordan, 32, E! News reports. On a recent episode of the couple’s podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, revealed how she felt when his comments were released. “You thought it was funny; I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it,” Pippen said. “I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed.”

Marcus said that past comments were cleared up with the couple before they were revealed. “We knew ahead of time because he called me and texted me and wanted to make sure that I didn’t take anything the wrong way,” Jordan said. “But then when the article came out, he texted me again, and he never said ‘hell no,’ and that’s not what the implications were.”

Behind all the drama, Pippen has said her beau’s family is supportive of their relationship but understands the controversy behind it, given how her ex-husband and Marcus’ dad are no longer cool. “I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was,” the mom of four shared. “I wasn’t a part of that; you weren’t a part of that….I can’t be mad. I understand.”

According to People, there was a rumor that Jordan was dating Larsa to “get back at Scottie.

The reality star married the former Chicago Bulls player in 1997 and divorced in 2021. She confirmed her relationship with Jordan on Instagram in January 2023 with a picture of them in front of a floral installation of his dad’s famous #23 Chicago Bulls jersey.