Michael Jordan Does Not Cosign Larsa Pippen’s Relationship With His Son

Michael Jordan has finally broken his silence on his son’s public romance with Larsa Pippen and the NBA legend does NOT approve!

The six-time NBA champion and sports mogul was spotted leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris on Sunday when a paparazzi asked Jordan about his 32-year-old son Marcus dating the 48-year-old ex-wife of his former teammate and longtime enemy Scottie Pippen.

In a video shared by TMZ, Jordan can be seen laughing when the photographer asks him about Marcus and Larsa’s relationship. But when the photog doubled down and asked if Jordan supports the romance, he loudly replied, “NO!”

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

It’s the first time the Chicago Bulls legend has spoken on his son’s relationship with Larsa and it’s clear the NBA G.O.A.T. is not in support of who Marcus is dating. Fans sounded off after NBA Central reposted the video on Twitter.

“He’s finally showed his distaste in that relationship publicly, took him a minute,” one fan wrote.

“Haha, why isn’t this surprising?” added someone else.

Jordan’s response is far different from what Larsa claimed the Jordan family felt about her dating Marcus. When she appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” back in February, she claimed their families were both “happy” with their relationship.

“It’s not about my parents, his parents. They’re all happy. Our whole family’s fine,” she said at the time.

“I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

She also touched on the nearly 20-year age difference between her and Marcus and the animosity that exists between Marcus’ dad and her ex-husband, whom she shares four children with.

“[Scottie] has a right to the way he feels … I live my truth, I’m happy,” she said. “It wasn’t like it was planned, we were just together a lot with our friends and it just so happened.”

