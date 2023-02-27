Las Vegas Raiders Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan Joins Players for Panel Encouraging Next Generation

The Las Vegas Raiders are about more than playing football.

As the first Black woman appointed as a team president for an NFL franchise, Sandra Douglass Morgan joined a panel alongside other NFL professionals to encourage local youth during the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium Management (ASM) “Blazing Trails” event.

According to Raiders News, Douglass Morgan spoke to local youth scholars from Democracy Preparatory Academy on a panel moderated by “Raiders: Talk of the Nation” host Sibley Scoles, Friday morning during ASM’s celebration of Black History Month.

“It’s so important that we know our history and talk about our history so [we] know where we came from,” said Douglass Morgan. “I think that gives us a better sense of self as to know where we want to go. Not only where we want to go as individuals, but as a community and definitely, as the Raiders.”

Douglass Morgan shared her experiences breaking down racial barriers as an attorney and game commissioner in Vegas. She placed her focus on providing resources and opportunities for the next generation.