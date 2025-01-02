News by Sharelle Burt Las Vegas Riders Taken Hostage On A Bus Just Hours After Tesla Cybertruck Explodes In ‘Terror Attack’ Not the best start to 2025.....







Crisis negotiators rushed to the scene when a person barricaded himself onto a bus in Las Vegas just hours after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel, labeled as a potential terror attack, Daily Mail reports.

Police and SWAT teams rushed to the scene close to Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard on New Year’s Day after a person secluded themselves on a bus, but at the time, wasn’t clear if others were locked inside. The unidentified assailant was taken into custody without incident after allegedly being seen wielding a knife.

Police were working overtime when the incident took place after they responded to an explosion in front of the Trump Hotel. The attention-grabbing truck, created by new Trump ally Elon Musk, was seen in a fiery blaze outside the front revolving doors, taking the life of one person and injuring seven others.

Both cases happened between casualties that shocked other parts of the country, including tragic events in New Orleans and New York. While people were celebrating New Year’s Eve on NOLA’s popular Bourbon Street, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S.-born citizen and U.S. Army veteran from Texas, rammed a white truck into a crowd of people, according to ABC News. A rented Ford pickup truck took the lives of at least 15 people and injured dozens more when he drove into the crowd at high speed. FBI officials claim an ISIS flag was found on a pole on the truck while they determine if Jabbar had an affiliation with terrorist organizations.

A mass shooting occurred in Queens, New York outside of Amazura nightclub, injuring close to 11 people. Six females and four males between the ages of 16 and 20 were struck by bullets after a group of four men fired approximately 30 gunshots into a crowd gathering outside the club. All of the young victims were taken to hospitals in close proximity to the nightclub including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children’s Medical Center. None of the victims are said to be in critical condition and all are expected to survive.

Both incoming and outgoing presidents made public statements about the incidents but took different approaches. President-elect Donald Trump blamed open borders — and President Joe Biden — for the attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, stating, “With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe.” “That time has come, only worse than ever imagined. Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER,” he continued.



Biden took a stance of empathy on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that his “heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday.” “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities,” he wrote.

